HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Short Interest Update

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 942.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,861,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HQGE opened at $0.00 on Friday. HQ Global Education has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc, a scientific research development company, focuses on the industrial hemp and CBD manufacturing industry in the United States. It provides data gathering, intelligence, and education for the industrial CBD industry. The company also processes and distributes CBD oils, as well as offers real estate management services.

