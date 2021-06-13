Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Up 1,017.1% in May

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 1,017.1% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TAUG opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Tauriga Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

