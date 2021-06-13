Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Grows By 875.0%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWMAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

