CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,107 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $28,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.