CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 186,938 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

