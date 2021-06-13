Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 308.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.32. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

