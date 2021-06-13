Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

