Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $470.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

