Comparing IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) & KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and IntriCon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A IntriCon 0.15% 4.55% 3.43%

This table compares KULR Technology Group and IntriCon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 374.87 -$2.85 million N/A N/A IntriCon $102.77 million 1.91 -$2.52 million ($0.04) -540.25

IntriCon has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KULR Technology Group and IntriCon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IntriCon 0 0 1 0 3.00

IntriCon has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given IntriCon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IntriCon is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of IntriCon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IntriCon beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides micro coils for surgical navigation clinical applications, such as interventional pulmonology, and electrophysiology; joint engineering and manufacturing services for complex medical devices, including catheters covering a range of applications for cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, radiology, and pulmonology; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

