Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,800 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.