MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MMT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller bought 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

