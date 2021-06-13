Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

