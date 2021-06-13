Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

