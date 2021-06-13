Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $310.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.