Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 5,831 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $40,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.76. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

