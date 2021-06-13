Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.