First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 486.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,257 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.01 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

