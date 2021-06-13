Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,267 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,753,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.