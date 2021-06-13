Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.