HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HubSpot worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $519.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

