Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Allegiant Travel worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $2,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

