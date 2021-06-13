Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) General Counsel Purchases $10,200.00 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) General Counsel Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 311,422 shares in the company, valued at $317,650.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

