Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $218,000 Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $27.89 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

