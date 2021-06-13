Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

