Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $242,000 in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after buying an additional 96,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 753,266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canon by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.97 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.