$572.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $572.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

