AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $31.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $126.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.