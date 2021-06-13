Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00793078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.08186823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085735 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

