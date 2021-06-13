NextDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164,389.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $164,389.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056952 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022662 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,022,853,137 coins and its circulating supply is 1,982,621,027 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

