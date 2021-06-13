Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 3,601 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC opened at $15.60 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $764.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

