Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$121.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$94.89 and a 1 year high of C$123.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$119.57. The firm has a market cap of C$679.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

