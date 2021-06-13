Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$121.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$94.89 and a 1 year high of C$123.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$119.57. The firm has a market cap of C$679.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
