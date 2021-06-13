Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

