Tower Price Tops $0.0205 (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Tower has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $116,633.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tower has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Tower Profile

Tower is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

