Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

