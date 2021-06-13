Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

