Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock worth $3,256,149 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

