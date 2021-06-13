CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW opened at $168.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.51. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

