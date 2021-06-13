The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

PNC stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

