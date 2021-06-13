Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 617 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 343.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

OKE stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

