Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.