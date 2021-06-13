Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 137 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

LH stock opened at $258.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

