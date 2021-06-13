Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,441.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

