Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $525.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

