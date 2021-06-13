SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

