SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

