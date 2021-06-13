New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

