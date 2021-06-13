First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,774,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,293.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

