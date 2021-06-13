SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

