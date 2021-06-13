Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,513,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

