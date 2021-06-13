Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

